Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (TSE: X):
- 5/13/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00.
- 5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – TMX Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$145.00.
- 4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:X traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.18. 82,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92.
TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current year.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
