Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

5/13/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – TMX Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$145.00.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.18. 82,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

