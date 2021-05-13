Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,750 ($101.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £101.74 billion and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,420.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,555.38.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

