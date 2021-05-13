Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trinity Capital (TRIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN) recently:

5/13/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

5/3/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99.

Get Trinity Capital Inc alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.