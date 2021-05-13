Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,199% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,807,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $239.68 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $162.18 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.63.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

