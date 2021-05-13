Investors Buy Large Volume of NV5 Global Put Options (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,117 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,931% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.