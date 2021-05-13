INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,822 shares of company stock worth $272,856. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.