Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 14,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

