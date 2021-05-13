IOST Trading 28.4% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $775.92 million and approximately $382.76 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00081145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.