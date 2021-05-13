IoT Chain (ITC) Tops One Day Volume of $7.15 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

