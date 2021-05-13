IoTeX Price Tops $0.0438 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $422.41 million and approximately $33.53 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00082063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

