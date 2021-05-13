Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 3082550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

IRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

