Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock worth $5,360,727 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

