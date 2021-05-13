iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

