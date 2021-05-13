iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

