iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19.

