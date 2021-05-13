iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 12,336,548 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

