iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

