iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. 14,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.