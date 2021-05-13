iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $123,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $214.00. 2,318,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

