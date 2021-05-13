iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.35. 1,163,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.