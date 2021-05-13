iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.