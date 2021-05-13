iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 90,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

