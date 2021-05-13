iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.06. 110,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average of $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

