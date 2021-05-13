iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.81. 303,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.