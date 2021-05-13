iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.18. 487,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

