iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $540,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $413.02. The stock had a trading volume of 280,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.