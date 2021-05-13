iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $411.96. The company had a trading volume of 408,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

