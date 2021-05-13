iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,298. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

