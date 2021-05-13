iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

