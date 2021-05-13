iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $85,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,457,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.95. 61,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,850. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

