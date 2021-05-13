iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.46. 148,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.