iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,953 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

