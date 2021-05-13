Italo (XTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,207.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Italo has a market capitalization of $88,743.57 and $4,207.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00662839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00081798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00230908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01234269 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.61 or 0.01040667 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

