ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,712. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. BOKF NA lifted its stake in ITT by 81.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

