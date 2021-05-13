J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of J2 Global worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.