Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

