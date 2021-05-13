Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

