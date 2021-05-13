Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.90. 38,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

