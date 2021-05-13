Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.
JACK stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 44,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
