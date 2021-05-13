Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

JACK stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 44,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

