Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Truist from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

