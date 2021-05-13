Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 44,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,949. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

