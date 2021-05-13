Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.
Shares of JACK stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 44,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,949. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
