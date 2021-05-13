Jacob Chacko Sells 1,090 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $18,279.20.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 140,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

