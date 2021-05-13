James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 14,804 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.