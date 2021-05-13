James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

JRVR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 746,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,810. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $2,628,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

