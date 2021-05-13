James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,086,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

