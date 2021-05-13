Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Jamf traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 10195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.
Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
