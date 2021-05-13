Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Jamf traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 10195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

