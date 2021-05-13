Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 28,687 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 274.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

