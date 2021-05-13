Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 75,832 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 291.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 286,733 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,790. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Vistra stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

