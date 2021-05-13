Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 289.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

