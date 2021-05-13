Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,163 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

BRKS opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

